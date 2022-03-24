Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of McKaig Chevrolet Buick in Gladewater, Texas from Mark Abernathy to Bill Dickason.
IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of McKaig Chevrolet Buick in Gladewater, Texas from Mark Abernathy to Bill Dickason.
McKaig Chevrolet Buick was established as a dealership in 1931 and has been at its current location for more than 50 years. Well-established in the community, McKaig Chevrolet Buick emphasizes putting their customers first and is a "Dealer For The People".
Mark Abernathy has owned the dealership since 1995. Following the sale, Abernathy commented, "Paul Kechnie was absolutely great to work with, and I would highly recommend his services to anyone wishing to sell their dealership. He was very knowledgeable, competent, and professional throughout the process. I don't know how he keeps up with so many deals and responds so quickly when needed, but he does! He provided great counsel when I became a bit overwhelmed at the number of buyers and offers, and helped me select a buyer that was a good cultural fit for our dealership. He knew how I felt about our employees and helped guide me to a compatible buyer with very similar values and culture. It makes it a lot easier when you know your employees will have the opportunity for continued growth in the future. I would highly recommend Paul and Performance Brokerage Services to anyone looking to sell their dealership."
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated over 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Paul Kechnie, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the Texas & Midwest Partner for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "It was a real pleasure working with Mark Abernathy and Bill Dickason to complete a successful transaction. I met Bill several years ago and have been a big fan. As a broker, it's always rewarding to find a 'perfect' buyer for my client. The store was a good fit for Bill, and I know that Mark and his partners were also very happy with the outcome."
A familiar name in the automotive industry in Texas, Bill Dickason's career spans over 20 years, including selling over 120,000 new Kia vehicles as the former Dealer Operator of Southwest Kia in Dallas. Dickason commented, "While working with Paul Kechnie, I really appreciated the open line of communication between us through the transaction. I felt it went as seamless as possible. We have already spoken about future opportunities, and we will stay connected as I grow the organization. Thank you to Paul and the Performance Brokerage Services team."
Dickason's plans include relaunching Dallas Truck World, used truck and SUV supercenters with locations targeted for Dallas and east Texas. Dickason shared, "I look forward to continued growth and acquisitions in the Texas market with a 5-year plan of 5 locations."
The dealership will remain at its current location at 1110 East Broadway Avenue in Gladewater, Texas and has been renamed Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick.
