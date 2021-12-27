IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Thomas Chevrolet Buick in Perry, Florida from Cal Thomas to Key Auto Group.
Thomas Chevrolet Buick was established in 1972 by Cal Thomas' father, Lewis H. Thomas. Cal and his brother, Al Ray, grew up in the business and shared their father's love for the automotive industry. Thomas Chevrolet has been a staple in the community for nearly 50 years. When the sale was made public on Facebook, the community responded with an outpouring of support. Each customer has been a part of the Thomas Chevrolet family and is excited to celebrate Cal Thomas' retirement.
Cal Thomas shared, "Deciding to sell the dealership that my father purchased almost 50 years ago was not an easy decision. I sincerely appreciate George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services working to bring in a group that will help the dealership grow and support the community. I would like to thank our loyal customers for their support over 5 decades, and all the staff who became like family to my brother Al Ray and me."
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated over 70 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. George C. Chaconas, the exclusive advisor for this transaction and the Southeast Partner for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "I had the pleasure of meeting Cal Thomas about 5 years ago and discussed potentially selling his family's automotive dealership. I am happy that we were able to identify a buyer so that Cal and his family could hand over their legacy of almost 50 years, allowing Cal and his brother to move into the next chapter of their lives and enjoy retirement. Courtney Bernhard and I look forward to helping Key Auto Group grow throughout the Southeast and thank everyone involved for making this a smooth transaction."
Anthony DiLorenzo, owner of Key Auto Group, began his career in the automotive industry in 1986, as a sales associate at Edwards Toyota. Key Auto Group was established in 1994 with the acquisition of Somerset Auto Center, and then added Portsmouth Chevrolet in 1997. Over the past 11 years, the company continued to grow, adding additional automotive dealerships, collision centers, a brewery, a rental car company and fitness centers. DiLorenzo has set the vision and mission for the entire group of businesses, which has grown to over 400 employees. The company states their goal to be one of the most recognized and well-respected auto groups in the Eastern U.S. and uphold the following values to help them achieve this vision: Respect, Integrity, Initiative, Value, Responsibility, Transparency, and Peer Development.
Supporting the execution of that vision, Regional VP, Todd Jackson, stated, "Our group had been looking to expand into the Southeast and was very familiar with Performance Brokerage Services. After several discussions, Courtney Bernhard was able to successfully negotiate a deal with Cal Thomas of Thomas Chevrolet. We are very excited to help grow the dealership and support the community. We look forward to working with Courtney Bernhard and George Chaconas on more dealership acquisitions in the near future."
The dealership will remain at its current location at 2128 S Byron Butler Parkway in Perry, Florida and has been renamed to Key Chevrolet Buick of Perry.
Cal Thomas was represented by Logan Parker of Bass Sox Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida. No stranger to the area, Parker grew up in Perry, Florida and was a key player in getting the sale to the finish line.
Key Auto Group was represented by Stephen Roberts, Partner at Hoefle, Phoenix, Gormley & Roberts, PLLC in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
