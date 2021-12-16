IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of U-Neek RV Center in Kelso, Washington from Terry Sinkler to RV Country.
Established in 1978 by the Sinklers, U-Neek RV Center has remained family-owned and operated for 42 years, having had three generations active in the business. Beginning with a small inventory of truck campers, it has grown into the largest towable dealership in Southwest Washington. U-Neek RV has always been active in the community, supporting numerous local schools, non-profit organizations, and events. President, Terry Sinkler, attributes the dealership's success to maintaining these values over many years, and is confident that RV Country will keep them intact. "We could not have found a better fit than RV Country. They too have family in their business. They share our values and commitment to employees and the community, as well as many similar aspects of the business. It was important for us to find someone with stability to weather the storm, succession planning in place for longevity, and above all, the desire to take care of customers and employees," Sinkler stated.
Jesse Stopnitzky, the exclusive agent for this transaction and Director of the RV Division for Performance Brokerage Services, commented, "The team at RV Country was first-class! Through the entire process, they exemplified their core values of respect and integrity, which allowed for a smooth, quick, and confidential transaction while also assuring the Sinklers that their legacy would be preserved."
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company expects to consummate over 70 transactions, marking a record-breaking year.
"Our experience working with Jesse Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services was exceptional. They were professional, responsive, and helpful in the acquisition. We look forward to working with them again in the future," shared Curt Curtis, President of RV Country.
RV Country was founded in 1961 by Paul Evert with the mission to provide excellent customer service and inspire adventure. In 2018, Paul retired and left the company in the hands of long-time employees Curt Curtis, Dale Cantrell, and Charlie Power. Although Paul has passed, RV Country continues to honor the legacy he built, paving the way for fun starting with quality customer service and products. This has been a successful business strategy at the company's 10 locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The Kelso location will make an excellent addition to the team and showcase what it means to be a part of the "RV Country Family."
Charlie Power, Vice President and Director of Operations, commented, "RV Country embodies the belief that the foundation of a great business is the people and the culture. U-Neek RV reflects a lot of RV Country's values. Our mission is to create fun RV family memories one RV at a time, and we look forward to continuing this long-standing tradition in the city of Kelso. Communication is our top priority among both customers and employees. We strive for honest communication to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience, every time."
The dealership will remain at its current location at 2625 Old Pacific Highway South in Kelso, Washington.
Sinkler commented, "Jesse Stopnitzky and his team have been an absolute pleasure to work with. We had a lot of questions, uncertainty, anxiety, and stress, all of which Jesse helped us work through and helped us keep our sanity. Selling a 42-year-old family business is a tough decision, which Performance Brokerage understands. They explained the process and worked with us through every step. Had it not been for the professionalism, empathy, knowledge and experience of Jesse and his team, we would have never been successful in selling the business. They worked hard to understand our business history and what we wanted in a buyer, then found the perfect fit for us."
Stopnitzky concluded, "I want to thank the Sinkler family for the vote of confidence in our firm to handle the complex sale of a generational family business. Terry's commitment to his community is evident in his decades acting as a volunteer firefighter and captain for Cowlitz County. It has been an honor and a privilege working with Terry, and I wish him the enjoyable retirement he deserves."
Sinkler concluded, "We are truly grateful for the support from our customers and employees. We will miss our U-Neek family and watching their personal and professional growth. We even had employees meet at U-Neek RV and build families of their own. We appreciate every customer and hope that you will continue to give your business to RV Country. Thank you to Curt, Dale and Charlie at RV Country. We look forward to seeing the business' continued success under your ownership. And thank you to Jesse Stopnitzky and the Performance Brokerage team. Without the support of all these great people, we would not have been successful in closing this chapter in our lives and starting a new one."
The Sinkler family was represented by Craig Nichols of Nichols Law Group LLC in Portland, Oregon and Somerset CPAs and Advisors in Indianapolis, Indiana.
RV Country was represented by Richard A. Harris of Wild, Carter & Tipton in Fresno, California.
About RV Country
RV Country has had the honor of being recognized as RVDA Dealer of the Year and has been voted People's Choice for the best RV Dealer for the last 5 years.
There's P-R-I-C-E to pay to have Great Values…
Promises: Keep our Promises!
Respect: Respect others!
Integrity: Display impeccable Integrity!
Creativity: Encourage Creativity to evolve!
Educate: Educate and learn to improve ourselves and others!
For more information about RV Country, to browse best-in-class RV inventory, and to locate an RV Country dealership, visit http://www.rvcountry.com.
