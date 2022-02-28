PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Philadelphia Union and EverWash, the fastest growing car wash network and membership program in the country, today announced they have entered into a new multi-year partnership to make EverWash the Official Car Wash Membership Partner of the Philadelphia Union and Subaru Park. This is the first partnership for EverWash with a professional sports team in any league.
EverWash offers unlimited car washes at one low monthly price through the largest network of independent car washes in the country. The Philadelphia-based company is the leader in membership sales, marketing and subscription management in the car wash industry.
"We pride ourselves on innovation and look for partners that share the same vision and spirit. EverWash is a leader in the industry and we look forward to introducing our fans to their service," said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Philadelphia Union.
"EverWash is beyond excited to partner with our neighbors at the Philadelphia Union," said Scott Pashley, Chief Revenue Officer of EverWash. "The Union is setting the pace in the MLS Eastern Conference just as we're setting the pace for membership programs in the car wash industry. We're looking forward to connecting Unions fans with our community of locally-owned car washes so they can save money and simplify essential vehicle maintenance."
As part of the partnership, EverWash will have an engaging presence at Subaru Park on game days. This includes advertising and activations such as in-stadium branding and content, digital signage visible on television broadcasts, fan engagement activities within Subaru Plaza, and more. The Philadelphia-based tech company will also be the presenting sponsor for each "clean sheet", or shut-out, that the Union earns during the team's season, which kicks off February 26 at 1 p.m. ET.
For more information, please visit http://www.philadelphiaunion.com.
###
ABOUT EVERWASH
EverWash is the industry's fastest-growing car wash network, with more than 800 participating locations across the United States. EverWash's team of membership experts provides ongoing sales, marketing, and customer support to partner washes, while the EverWash App gives customers the ability to sign-up for and manage their membership anytime and anywhere. Learn more by visiting EverWash.com or MoreWashProfits.com.
ABOUT PHILADELPHIA UNION
The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015, and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2021, the Union reached the Eastern Conference Finals of the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in club history.
The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Keystone Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing talent from the Delaware Valley, the Union has signed more than ten local players from their academy to a first team contract.
The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional-grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit http://www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.
Media Contact
Jennifer Horne, EverWash, 1 313-265-5508, jennifer@brandstyle.com
SOURCE EverWash