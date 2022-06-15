New business unit will focus exclusively on researching and deploying offerings in the emerging electric vehicle technology (EV) space.
MILWAUKEE , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric vehicle sales in the United States have grown at an average annual rate of more than 40 percent since 2016. By 2035, some of the world's largest automotive markets will have transitioned to selling only electric vehicles - providing both a glimpse of a greener future and significant economic opportunity. Looking to this burgeoning market, Potawatomi Business Development Corporation (PBDC) announced today the creation of a new Business Unit focused exclusively on researching and deploying offerings in the emerging electric vehicle technology (EV) space. PBDC is actively establishing a set of commercially viable initiatives and products that may include partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions.
"The Forest County Potawatomi Community has at its core an enduring commitment to the environment and building a sustainable and healthy world," said Randy Mueller, Chief Executive Officer, PBDC. "We believe strategic investing in the electric vehicle ecosystem will build a long term and profitable high growth business for the Tribe while expanding their footprint and commitment to sustainability."
According to Mueller, the company will take a broad approach to its evaluation of market opportunities, including segments beyond charging and batteries. "We are looking at enabling technologies such as merchandising applications, integration applications, software OEMs, and POS integration applications and integrators. This approach aligns well with other EV efforts the Forest County Potawatomi Community has already established."
PBDC has observed a growing need for electric vehicle technologies across its customers and subsidiaries and has positioned the new Business Unit to develop innovative solutions to meet this need. "We own, operate, and service a diverse group of businesses through our work with the PBDC Federal Group, Greenfire Management Services, Data Holdings, PBDC Travel Centers and PBDC Real Estate Group," said Mueller. "We expect all to provide significant synergies pertaining to efforts in the EV market."
Potawatomi Business Development Corporation looks forward to collaborating with multiple strategic partners in the academic, industry, governmental and research sectors to build its platform of EV offerings.
Established in 2002 as the economic development and income diversification business of the Forest County Potawatomi Community (FCPC), the PBDC is headquartered in Milwaukee and currently employs more than 1,000 people across the United States. Resources generated by PBDC and its holdings help diversify the Tribal economy that supports Forest County Potawatomi's Tribal government and helps improve the lives of its members.
ABOUT THE POTAWATOMI BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION: The Potawatomi Business Development Corporation is owned and operated by the Forest County Potawatomi Community of Wisconsin. The Corporation seeks to diversify the Tribe's business interests beyond gaming to secure the future of the Tribe for the next seven generations and beyond. Business holdings include PBDC Federal, Greenfire Management Services, Data Holdings, PBDC Travel Centers, PBDC Real Estate Group and Wgema Leasing. For more information on the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, visit http://www.potawatomibdc.com.
