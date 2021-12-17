BREWER, Maine, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global supply shortages have made it difficult for car shoppers to find the car, truck or SUV that they want. Bangor-area car shoppers in search of a brand-new Toyota can get ahead of the game at Downeast Toyota in the midst of a nationwide vehicle shortage with the ability to pre-order and pre-purchase Toyota vehicles at the dealership. With this process in place, the dealership can serve their customers and potential customers can find their dream car at a dream price even with limited stock in the dealership inventory.
Customers who have their hearts set on a brand-new Toyota car, truck or crossover can begin the process by calling the Downeast Toyota team to discuss availability. With availability established, potential customers will schedule an appointment with a dealership sales representative to start the sales process. At this appointment, the customer and sales representative will discuss trim level, feature, color and inventory options, price and finance options, trade-in value as it applies and will place a deposit on the incoming vehicle.
When this process is complete and customers have ordered their vehicle and made a deposit on their brand-new Toyota, the dealership will provide continuous updates on the status of the vehicle with an anticipated arrival date. When the vehicle arrives, customers will be notified to come and take delivery of the purchased vehicle. This process allows car shoppers to find a vehicle that meets all of their needs when it is difficult to find vehicles in stock at dealerships.
To learn more about how to pre-order Toyota cars, trucks and SUVs at Downeast Toyota, interested individuals can visit the dealership online at http://www.downeasttoyota.com. Those individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership directly by calling 207-989-6400.
