Founded by Mr. Zeile in 1979, Prefix Corporation evolved into one of the world's leaders in the creation of prototypes and advanced concept vehicles. This week, we mourn his passing.
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is with deep sorrow that Prefix Corporation announces the passing of Mr Kim Zeile, (Company Founder) on March 24, 2022. Kim founded Prefix Corporation in 1979, and will always be remembered for his tireless enthusiasm for the business and his enormous impact on the industry. Although Kim had turned over the reigns of the business operations to his son, Eric (President) a few years ago, Kim remained actively involved in the company. When he wasn't traveling, he truly enjoyed working shoulder to shoulder with Prefix team members on the shop floor. His passion, enthusiasm for the industry, and booming laughter will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
About Prefix Corporation
Prefix Corporation began in 1979 as an engineering services company, developing innovative design and engineering solutions for the automotive industry. Continuously owned and operated by the same founding family, today the company operates multiple facilities in Michigan with nearly 300 employees, and has become a single-source American manufacturing, prototype, and concept vehicle solutions provider to automotive, aviation, motion picture, amusement, and a variety of additional industries. Prefix Corporation is often described as one of Michigan's most interesting companies, creating concept vehicle, prototypes, and special projects for a variety of industries. Earlier this year, Prefix purchased a 25+ acre campus in Rochester Hills. The purchase allows Prefix to combine all three of their current Rochester Hills locations into one facility allowing for ample future expansion, while providing the additional space needed today to service the growing list of customers and markets they serve. The current Prefix 3500 Joslyn Road Luxury Paint & Finishing facility in Auburn Hills will remain part of the organization as an important part of the business, with additional investments in technology taking place there as well.
