ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prefix Corporation is planning to hire up to 75 additional team members as they begin moving into their new corporate headquarters. The Prefix Career Fest will take place at Prefix on Saturday March 12th at 1400 S Livernois Road in Rochester Hills, from 9:00am - 1:00pm.
Prefix Corporation is often described as one of Michigan's most interesting companies, creating concept vehicle, prototypes, and special projects for a variety of industries.
Earlier this year, Prefix purchased a 25+ acre campus in Rochester Hills. The purchase allows Prefix to combine all three of their current Rochester Hills locations into one facility allowing for ample future expansion, while providing the additional space needed today to service the growing list of customers and markets they serve. The current Prefix 3500 Joslyn Road Luxury Paint & Finishing facility in Auburn Hills will remain part of the organization as an important part of the business, with additional investments in technology taking place there as well.
"We invite you to dress casual, meet members of our team, learn about our exciting company, and… resumes are NOT required." explained Prefix President, Eric Zeile. "There is a reason that we have employees that have been here for decades. The work we get to do is very cool and many of the world's most innovative companies rely on us to bring their new designs to life. This is a great time to join the Prefix family!"
During the Career Fest, attendees will be able to see examples of the work performed at the company while speaking with various department leaders to learn about the many positions available. Prefix will also provide gift bags, career information, door prizes, and food & beverages will be served. For additional information, visit: http://www.PREFIX.com/careers
About Prefix Corporation
Prefix Corporation began in 1979 as an engineering services company, developing innovative design and engineering solutions for the automotive industry. Continuously owned and operated by the same founding family, today the company operates multiple facilities in Michigan with nearly 300 employees, and has become a single-source American manufacturing, prototype, and concept vehicle solutions provider to automotive, aviation, motion picture, amusement, and a variety of additional industries.
