LEWES, Del., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F1Mats, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce car floor mat companies, has announced the launch of their Custom-Fit Floor Mats for Polaris Slingshots. Sticking to their winning recipe of manufacturing carefully crafted premium car floor mats for all types of vehicle models, F1Mats has now entered the world of slingshots to create the same magic.
F1Mats has grown tremendously over the past 3 years. Manufacturing high-quality floormats using a 3D laser-guided system, F1Mats ensures their slingshot mats fit precisely with complete coverage of the vehicle. The brand also offers multiple styles and colors that customers can personalize according to their needs.
As always, F1Mats believes in always putting the customer first and guaranteeing 100% product satisfaction. In line with their belief and as a testament to their product quality, the company is now offering a 2-Year Warranty on their Single Diamond, F1Hybrid, F1Hybrid Line, and Single Stripe Slingshot Mats along with a Lifetime Warranty on their Double Diamond and Double Stripe Slingshot Mats. Each custom slingshot mat is made using premium fabrics and provides a 5-layer maximum heat protection system thanks to their heatproof custom mats.
With free standard shipping and easy payment plans, the company's mission is focused on creating mats with complete attention to detail. Not only are these mats extra-durable using high-quality premium leather, they also provide 98% coverage for a motorcycle's floor.
The F1Mats' slingshot mats promise style with durability and are custom-fitted for each model. These mats are manufactured to be stain-resistant while boasting of a slip-free and easy-to-clean surface, protecting your motorcycle from spills, dirt, food, and even pet hair. Not to mention the mats are waterproof and the company provides a warranty against harsh weather conditions, including rain, snow, dirt, and mud.
F1Mats prides itself on constructing products using superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly 5-layer technology, which sets them apart from other car mat companies in the market. With maximum floor coverage and a warranty on their custom slingshot mats, F1Mats aims to provide Polaris Slingshot riders with a world-class riding experience without compromising on comfort and quality.
"Our aim has always been to be one step ahead and anticipate drivers' and riders' needs before they even know. With the launch of our slingshot mats, we're looking to provide enthusiastic riders with comfort and quality that only elevates their journeys. Our products have always been loved by our loyal customers and with our team's consistent efforts, we're now looking to increase our customer base to include slingshot riders and their motorcycles," said Yaser Kamal, CEO of F1Mats. "Compromising on style and durability is not even an option for us, which is why we're offering a 2-year warranty on our single layer mats and a lifetime warranty on our double layer mats. We believe that the value of your automobile or three-wheeled motorcycle can increase over time if you invest in it wisely and custom-fit floor mats is just the start."
With their constant efforts to provide customers with only the best, F1Mats continues to inject a pop of personality into a slingshot's interiors, while helping riders elevate their lifestyle and experience a memorable journey every single time.
About F1Mats
F1Mats is a manufacturing company that makes custom-fit premium floor mats for cars, trucks, SUVs, and slingshots for the US and Canada markets. The company specializes in offering durable and easy-to-install custom automotive floor mats that protect your vehicle floors while providing durability and comfort.
Their products are created with laser precision to ensure the perfect fit for more than 1,700 vehicle models. With a 2-year warranty for their Single Layer Mats and a lifetime warranty for their Double Layer Mats for car mats and slingshot mats, F1Mats also offers free standard shipping with products being delivered directly to your doorstep.
For more information, visit https://f1mats.com and check out their Facebook and Instagram pages to join their Slingshots and Cars enthusiasts.
