BETTENDORF, Iowa, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProMax today announced the launch of its new platform, Xperience powered by ProMax in advance of NADA Show 2022 in Las Vegas this month. Xperience is a Customer Experience Management platform, or CXM - a new category that is revolutionizing the retail auto space.
CXM is designed to drive personalization across the entire customer journey by breaking down technology silos that fragment the customer experience and leverage data to recommend customer communications, replacing the time-based approach that most dealers are using today. As the industry's first all-in-one automotive CXM solution to incorporate a fully integrated data platform, Xperience is poised to take automotive by storm in 2022.
"We believe we are in a unique position to push the industry forward in a way that hasn't happened since the proliferation of CRMs in the mid-2000s," said Julian Johnston, VP of Innovation at ProMax. "Customers are demanding a more personalized experience, and in many cases the time-based approach to communication—a core component of today's CRM—is missing that mark, which is why we set out to develop a platform, and new category in automotive, to bridge that gap."
Xperience powered by ProMax sets itself apart from its competitors with the powerful synergy of two unique elements: a fully unified tech stack, and the ProMax Data Core:
- The Xperience tech stack combines CRM, Desking, Inventory Management, Data Mining, Websites, Lead Generation, and more into one integrated, easy-to-use platform with all elements seamlessly talking to each other all the time.
- The ProMax Data Core features the most comprehensive data set in all of automotive, pulling together credit & financial, behavioral, transactional, historical, vehicle data, and more, to paint a more meaningful picture of a customer.
The unified tech stack and ProMax Data Core together fuel the industry's premier recommendation engine, guaranteeing a great customer experience through automated, intelligent recommendations that make the dealer's job simultaneously easier and more impactful.
"Our overall objective when we began developing Xperience was to create the best overall customer experience" said ProMax CEO Mike Dullea. "The secret to doing that is to also deliver the best experience for the dealership and its employees; by improving dealership staff experience, it will improve the customer's experience as well. The intent is a smarter, more intuitive, and more integrated CXM platform that is completely unique from any other product available. Dealers will be talking to their customers more like a human and less like a CRM. Trust us, they will appreciate it!"
Xperience powered by ProMax is being unveiled at NADA Show 2022, being held in Las Vegas on March 11th-13th. ProMax will be giving sneak peeks of Xperience at booth 3113W.
