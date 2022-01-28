BETTENDORF, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProMax, creators of the award-winning front-end automotive retailing platform, today announced the completion of a sizable funding round from investor and ownership group Sackett National Holdings, Inc. ("SNH"). On the heels of recent additions CEO Mike Dullea and a greatly expanded executive team with extensive experience in the Automotive Retail SaaS space, ProMax is poised to become a dominant presence in the industry.
"It didn't take long for us to realize that ProMax has all of the makings to be power player in the automotive space" said ProMax CEO Mike Dullea. "With 900 active dealers, the plan is to quadruple that within the next 5 years, with a big catalyst of that growth coming from the release of our Next Generation platform at the NADA Show in March of 2022."
SNH's strategic investment of both personnel and capital is designed to accelerate the growth of the company as a key innovator in the automotive retail industry and support the release of ProMax's Next Generation platform, which has been in the works for over a year. Utilizing ProMax's uniquely rich data collection tools, fully integrated front-end software capabilities, and select status as a reseller of the primary automotive credit bureaus, the Next Generation platform promises to revolutionize the retail sales and service experience for both automotive dealers and their customers.
"We have a unique opportunity to impact change in automotive software, and with ProMax we have the right group to usher in that change" continued Dullea. "This investment is not just about the technology; it's about the people—starting with the incredible team we have in Iowa. We're scaling up our corporate office in Iowa with a large number of new hires in addition to our new corporate office in Kansas City where a big segment of the sales and executive teams are located. With this team we're ideally positioned to grow rapidly while maintaining our high level of customer support."
ABOUT PROMAX
Founded in 1994, ProMax is an industry-leading SaaS provider of fully integrated front-end solutions for retail auto dealers across the U.S. From award-winning CRM/ILM and Desking/Leasing modules, to industry-first Compliance solutions and Pre-Screen products, to Lead Generation, Inventory, Dealer Websites, and more, ProMax solutions are used by thousands of automotive dealerships nationwide.
Learn more about ProMax at https://www.promaxunlimited.com.
ABOUT SNH, INC.
Founded in 1996, Sackett National Holdings, Inc. ("SNH") is a U.S.-based, privately-held organization with control investments in small to lower middle-market portfolio companies. We are dedicated to investing in and profitably growing companies with skilled managers. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of our industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services. By generating positive, annual EBITDA growth through operational excellence and optimal capital redeployment, our portfolio companies continue to scale, both organically and strategically.
Learn more about SNH, Inc. at https://www.snhcapitalpartners.com.
