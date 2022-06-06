The new 2022 Hyundai Palisade Offers Excellent Value for Money and a Comfortable Ride
COCOA, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers based in the Cocoa, Florida, area looking for a reliable SUV with a bevy of safety elements and potent engine options can end their search and visit the Cocoa Hyundai dealership to check out the 2022 Hyundai Palisade. The 2022 Hyundai Palisade is a stylish three-row SUV that encompasses a wide range of standard top-notch overall features and comes at a competitive price point.
Starting at just $33,600, the 2022 Palisade comes with a six-cylinder 24-valve Dual-CVVT engine that displaces 3.8-liters to generate 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC® sends engine power to the front wheels of the SUV. However, customers can also go for the optional HTRAC All-Wheel Drivetrain. The 2022 Palisade impresses automobile enthusiasts with 19 MPG city, 26 MPG highway, and 22 MPG combined on the fuel economy front.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) have lauded the 2022 Hyundai Palisade with their highest safety ratings. Standard safety elements include pedestrian detection & automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist & a lane-departure warning system, and adaptive cruise control.
Customers interested in the 2022 Hyundai Palisade can check out the website of Cocoa Hyundai https://www.cocoahyundai.com and schedule a test drive online. Customers can contact the Cocoa Hyundai dealership by calling them at 321-631-2444 or visiting the store at 1825 West King St, Cocoa, Florida, 32926.
Media Contact
Ian Poe, Cocoa Hyundai, 321-626-1588, ianatcoastal@gmail.com
SOURCE Cocoa Hyundai