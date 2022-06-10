The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson Comes with Available Hybrid and PHEV Powertrains
MUSKOGEE, Okla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers looking for a compact SUV with a futuristic exterior appeal and an extensive list of interior elements should stop their search with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Having carved its niche in the compact SUV segment as a practical vehicle with pleasant driving dynamics, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson offers excellent value for money. Interested customers can visit the James Hodge Hyundai Dealership in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and learn all there is to know about the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson starts at $25,800 and the base trim of the range packs a 2.5L GDI/MPI DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine. At its peak, the engine can make 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® gearbox with Idle Stop & Go (ISG) sends power to either front wheels or all wheels of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, based on the user's choice between a Front Wheel Drive (FWD) and a HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (AWD). When it comes to gas mileage, the FWD variants of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson get 26/33/29 mpg city/highway/combined, and the AWD variants get 24/29/26 mpg city/highway/combined.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson also encompasses a strong suite of standard safety features. Highlights of the standard safety suite include an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with four-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control System (TCS) & Brake Assist (BA), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tire indicator, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Cyclist and Junction Turning Detection.
Interested customers can visit the James Hodge Hyundai located at 1330 North Main Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma, 74401 and test drive the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. To get in touch with the sales team, customers can either visit the dealership's website at https://www.jameshodgehyundai.com, or dial (833) 331-0067.
