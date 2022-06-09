The New 2022 Toyota GR86 Comes with a Plethora of Performance Features and Safety Technologies.
VACAVILLE, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota GR86, previously Toyota 86, is a vehicle that has carved a niche in the sportscars segment owing to its performance ratings and dependability quotient. Customers were eager for an updated version of the Toyota 86, and Toyota delivered the same as Toyota GR86 in the 2022 model year. The 2022 Toyota GR86 is a powerful yet affordable sports car with a highly responsive steering wheel and refined manual transmission, guaranteed to drive an adrenaline rush. Customers can purchase the 2022 Toyota GR86 at Ammaar's Toyota in Vacaville, California.
Starting at $27,700, the 2022 Toyota GR86 is available in two different trim levels. Under the bonnet of the 2022 Toyota GR86 rests a powerful 2.4L four-cylinder DOHC (Double Over Head Camshaft) 16-valve engine that makes an impressive 184 horsepower. Thanks to its six-speed manual transmission system, the vehicle performs admirably on the road and is exceptionally agile in handling and driving manners. EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of the 2022 GR86 reads 20/27/22 MPG for city/highway/combined respectively.
The 2022 Toyota GR86 has earned decent safety ratings from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Administration) and IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) on the safety front. Safety equipment in the 2022 GR86 includes Pre-Collision Throttle Management & Braking System, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Sway Warning, All-LED Lighting with Available Adaptive Front-lighting System, and Seven Airbags.
Interested customers can test drive the 2022 Toyota GR86 at Ammaar's Toyota, located at 500 Orange Dr. Vacaville, California 95687. Customers can also check out the dealership's website at https://www.toyotavacaville.com and schedule a test drive. To contact the sales team, customers can call (707) 446-7000.
