2022 Toyota RAV4 Offers a Comfortable Ride and Comes with Numerous Standard Safety Elements
ENFIELD, Conn., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in pursuit of a family SUV that is not only safe but also offers a comfortable ride should consider purchasing the 2022 Toyota RAV4. Although the base trim of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 is not as refined as customers would like it to be, the higher-end variants of the range come with a flurry of luxury elements that bolster the overall comfort quotient. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is up for grabs at the Gala Toyota dealership in Enfield, Connecticut.
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 starts at $26,975 and is available in twelve trim levels across gas and hybrid powertrain variants. The gas variants of the range pack a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC D-4S Injection engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i), and the hybrid trims use a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder internal combustion engine paired with an HV Electric Motor. The gasoline-powered engine makes 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, and the hybrid powertrain generates 219 combined net horsepower. On the gas mileage side, the gasoline engine fetches 27/35/30 MPG city/highway/combined, and the hybrid variants get 41/38/40 MPG city/highway/combined.
Interior elements of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 include a Panoramic Glass Roof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, LED room lights, Dual Zone Climate Control with Rear Vents, an Intuitive Storage Tray and Passenger Shelf, a nine-inch multimedia display, Digital Rearview Mirror, USB Ports and Qi-compatible Wireless Charging, Remote Connect, Available Connected Services, available SofTex®-trimmed seats, and available 8-way power-adjustable driver and front passenger seats.
Interested customers can test drive the 2022 Toyota RAV4 at the Gale Toyota dealership at 50 Palomba Drive in Enfield, Connecticut 06082. Buyers can also check out the dealership's website at https://www.galetoyota.com or call (860) 269-3608 to enquire about financing options or learn about special offers.
