The New 2022 Toyota RAV4 Is Available for Sale in Bloomington, IN.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new 2022 Toyota RAV4 is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the market today. Be it engine performance, safety ratings, technology enhancements, or comfort quotient, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 surpasses the expectations of customers and stands out as a vehicle that offers excellent value for money. Interested customers can get their hands behind the steering wheel of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 at Royal South Toyota in Bloomington, Indiana.
The non-hybrid variants of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 pack a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC D-4S Injection engine with Dual VVT-I that generates 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet torque. The hybrid trims of the range, on the other hand, come with a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. The overall output of the hybrid powertrain reads 219 horsepower. While the non-hybrid engine is paired with an eight-speed Electronically Controlled automatic Transmission with intelligence, hybrid engines of the 2022 RAV4 range power the axles of the vehicle through an Electronically controlled Continuously Variable gearbox. On the fuel economy front, the standard non-hybrid Toyota RAV4 gets 27/35/30 MPG city/highway/combined, and the standard hybrid Toyota RAV4 gets 41/38/40 MPG city/highway/combined.
The NHTSA has rated the 2022 Toyota RAV4 with an overall five-star score in terms of safety. Standard safety features include Automatic High Beams, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Front and Rear Parking Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Eight Airbags, among several others.
Interested customers of the area can test drive the 2022 Toyota RAV4 at Royal South Toyota in 3115 South Walnut St, Bloomington, Indiana 47401. For more information, customers can visit the dealership's website at https://www.royalsouthtoyota.com or contact the sales team on (833) 900-2609.
Media Contact
Andy Long, Royal South Toyota, 866-609-4926, along@royalsouth.com
SOURCE Royal South Toyota