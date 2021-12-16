SNOHOMISH, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports car enthusiasts in and around the Snohomish area in Washington can now explore the new 2021 Ford Mustang and test drive it to get the experience behind the wheel. The roar of this sports sedan is brilliant and adds to the overall experience offered by the car. With high-powered engine options, enhanced handling and the classic mustang design, this car is a perfect fit for drivers who enjoy a powerful vehicle.

The 2021 Ford Mustang comes with a 2.3L EcoBoost® engine as a standard configuration. This engine offers a power rating of 310 hp and a 350 lb.-ft. of torque rating. These show the immense power loaded into the vehicle. The sports sedan has three power-assist drive configurations, namely Comfort, Normal and Sport. Drivers can choose the configuration they need based on their own driving styles and external conditions.

Please visit the bickford.net website to learn about the deals, offers and services offered by the Ford dealership. For more information on this 2021 Ford Mustang, kindly visit the dealership at Bickford Ford, 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290 or contact them by phone at 866-489-3673.

Media Contact

Jason Bickford, Bickford Ford, 425-334-4045, jasonb@bickford.net

 

SOURCE Bickford Ford

