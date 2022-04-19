Customers Who Want to Purchase the 2022 Nissan Frontier Can Do So at the Jack Ingram Nissan Dealership.
MONTGOMERY, Ala., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pickup truck enthusiasts in and around the Montgomery area in Alabama who plan to purchase a new pickup truck this year can check out the latest 2022 Nissan Frontier. With an extremely classy exterior build, impressive interior design and advanced safety features, the new Frontier is perfect for people who like a touch of technology in their vehicles.
Prospective buyers can explore the 2022 Nissan Frontier available at the dealership's inventory. They can also test drive the car to get the real experience behind the wheel. The Nissan Frontier has been updated for 2022, with enhanced durability and technology features. With a powerful 3.8 L V6 engine that produces best-in-class 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque, it's the ultimate midsize pickup truck for all your adventures. It has a substantial towing capacity of 6,270 pounds and has excellent gas mileage.
Visit http://www.jackingramnissan.com to discover more about the deals and offers available at the Jack Ingram Nissan dealership. And for further information on the new 2022 Nissan Frontier, head over to the following address: Jack Ingram Nissan, 227 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117, or call them at 833-343-0674.
