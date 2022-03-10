CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Cathedral City area who love powerful pickup trucks that are strongly built and can handle tough terrains with comfort should go for the new 2022 Nissan Titan. Available with a strong exterior frame, high ground clearance, broad wheelbase and more, this pickup truck is perfect for drivers who want their vehicle to help them with their regular commute, adventurous drives and work.
Interested drivers can explore the impressive 2022 Nissan Titan across its numerous trims at the dealership. This full-size truck is available with a powerful 5.6-liter 32-valve V8 engine that offers massive power of 400 hp and 413 lb.-ft. of high-end torque. These allow the vehicle to maneuver any terrain across any weather condition with ease. Interested customers can test drive this truck at the dealership to enjoy the real experience offered by the vehicle.
Please visit the palmspringsnissan.com website to discover numerous offers and vehicle coupons on Nissan vehicles. For detailed information on the new 2022 Nissan Titan, please visit the following address - Palm Springs Nissan, 68177 Kyle Road, Cathedral City, CA 92234 or call them at 760-328-2800.
