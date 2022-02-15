ELGIN, Ill., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Elgin area who love Volkswagen sedans have brilliant news coming their way. The latest 2022 Volkswagen Passat is now available for purchase at the Elgin Volkswagen dealership. Drivers who want to test drive this latest sedan can do so at the dealership. With elegant exterior style and advanced interior features, this sedan reflects class.
Interested customers can check out the 2022 Volkswagen Passat in person at the dealership. The available turbocharged TSI® engine generates impressive engine power and torque ratings. These, when combined with the host of exterior performance features, help the sedan run fast and smooth on the road. At the dealership, customers can find this vehicle across its three trim levels SE, R-Line and Limited Edition.
Please visit the elginvw.com website to learn about the various deals and services offered by the Volkswagen dealership. For detailed information on the new 2022 Volkswagen Passat, kindly visit the dealership at Elgin Volkswagen, 2630 Auto Mall Dr., Elgin, IL 60124 or contact them by phone at 847-428-2000.
Media Contact
Chris Moran, Elgin Volkswagen, 877-797-6424, cmoran@elginvw.com
SOURCE Elgin Volkswagen