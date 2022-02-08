BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Braintree area who want to purchase a power-packed SUV that is strongly built and that can handle tough terrains with ease should go for the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos. This SUV is loaded with technology and safety features that help drivers and passengers stay comfortable, connected and entertained on all their drives.
Interested customers can explore the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos at the dealership. Prospective buyers can browse the dealership's inventory through their website. This SUV comes with a powerful turbocharged engine that offers a whopping 158 hp of engine power. Available with numerous driving modes, this vehicle offers drivers the flexibility to choose the type of driving style they need. Drivers who enjoy driving vehicles that are powerful in their performance must check this SUV out.
Please visit the quirkvw.com website to learn about the deals and services offered by the Volkswagen dealership. For detailed information on the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos, kindly visit the dealership at Quirk Volkswagen, 20 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184 or contact them by phone at 781-917-1540.
Media Contact
Sean Western, Quirk Volkswagen, 781-917-1540, swestern@quirkcars.com
SOURCE Quirk Volkswagen