2022 Hyundai Sonata Is a Well-equipped Family Sedan That Offers Excellent Value for Money
ARDMORE, Okla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective car buyers looking for an aesthetically pleasing family sedan that offers excellent value for money can end their search with the 2022 Hyundai Sonata. As a nameplate, Hyundai Sonata has received great feedback from customers over the years and the latest rendition of the range is likely to continue the legacy. The 2022 Hyundai Sonata is rife with top-notch tech elements, gets an incredible gas mileage on most terrains, and is laden with an extensive array of robust interior elements. Interested customers can check out and purchase the 2022 Hyundai Sonata at the Carter County Hyundai dealership in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
The 2022 Hyundai Sonata starts at $24,500 and is available in six trim levels – SE, SEL, SEL Plus, N Line, Limited, and N Line Night. Based on the trim, the 2022 Hyundai Sonata comes in three engine configurations. The base engine is a 4-cylinder 4-Valve CVVT powertrain that displaces 2.5 liters to make 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet torque. The SEL Plus and Limited trims of the range pack a Turbo 4-cylinder 4-Valve CVVT engine that displaces 1.6 liters to make 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet torque. Moreover, the N Line and N Line Night trims of the range encompass a Turbo 4-cylinder 4-Valve CVVT engine that displaces 2.5 liters to make 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet torque. The engine of the N-Line trim uses an N 8-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission w/ Paddle shifters to send power to front wheels, and the engine of all other trims of the range use an 8-speed automatic transmission to power the front wheels of the 2022 Sonata. On the fuel economy side, the 2022 Sonata impresses customers by fetching 28 MPG city, 38 MPG highway, and 32 MPG combined.
