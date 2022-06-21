2022 Toyota Avalon Is a Full-sized Sedan That Offers Numerous Comfort Elements and a Steady Ride
SALINAS, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sedans have always been popular in the automobile world and there is an extended list of consumers that prefer sedans over other evolving vehicle types. Toyota Avalon is a well-known sedan nameplate that has managed to stay relevant since its introduction. However, the vehicle will be discontinued after its 2022 rendition. Customers who want to purchase the 2022 Toyota Avalon in the Salinas area of California can visit the Salinas Toyota dealership and check out the new 2022 Toyota Avalon.
The 2022 Toyota Avalon starts at $36,825 and is available in six trims across gas and hybrid powertrain variants. The gas variants of the 2022 Toyota Avalon pack a 3.5-Liter V6 DOHC (Double Over Head Camshaft) 24-Valve engine generating 301 horsepower & 267 pound-feet torque and fetching a gas mileage of 22/32/26 MPG city/highway/combined respectively. The hybrid variants of the range, on the other hand, leverage a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve paired with an electric motor to make 176 horsepower & 163 pound-feet torque, and fetch a gas mileage of 43/44/44 MPG city/highway/combined respectively. While gas variants use a Direct Shift-8AT 8-speed Electronically Controlled automatic Transmission with intelligence with Sequential Shiftmatic™ Mode to send power to wheels, hybrid trims use an Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission with Sequential Shiftmatic™ Mode.
Moreover, the 2022 Toyota Avalon encompasses a diverse list of standard safety features that bolster its safety ratings. Highlights include Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, and an available Bird's Eye View Camera.
Interested customers can visit the Salinas Toyota dealership at 700 Auto Center Circle in Salinas, California 93907 to test drive the 2022 Toyota Avalon.
