2022 Toyota Tacoma is Available for Customers at San Francisco Toyota in San Francisco, California
SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The famous Toyota Tacoma has returned for 2022, and San Francisco Toyota in San Francisco, California, has it for sale. Customers seeking a dependable pickup truck with great pricing and an extensive list of safety and capabilities features may consider the new 2022 Toyota Tacoma. To achieve the peak in its sector, the truck has undergone various changes.
Starting at $26,500, the 2022 Tacoma comes in five trim levels and a variety of extra choices. The top-of-the-line trims come with a 3.5L V6 24 valve engine, while the entry-level trim has a 2.7L DOHC 16-valve engine. The 2.7-liter engine produces 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, while the 3.5-liter engine produces 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet. Depending on the trim, a six-speed manual transmission system or a six-speed ECT-i gearbox distributes engine power to the axles for moving the wheels. Furthermore, the combined fuel-economy of the vehicle is 18 MPG.
The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) have given the 2022 Toyota Tacoma excellent safety ratings (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety). The truck houses the complete suite of Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P) along with several other state-of-the-art safety features.
Pickup truck fans in and around San Francisco, California, can call (415) 504-1947 or schedule a test drive online at the San Francisco Toyota store. Customers interested in knowing further about the standard and available features of the latest 2022 Toyota Tacoma may visit the San Francisco Toyota website at https://www.sftoyota.com or visit the dealership at 3800 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, California 94118.
