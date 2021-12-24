GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Grand Junction area in Colorado who are interested in purchasing premium used sedans can now buy a pre-owned 2011 Lexus IS at the Carville's Auto Mart dealership. This car is available at an affordable price point. The sedan offers high-end performance on the road. Its stylish exterior design and impeccable interior craftsmanship complement its sleek body frame.

Carville's Auto Mart has an experienced service team that maintains pre-owned cars and keeps them sale-ready. Drivers can check out the 2011 Lexus IS sedan in the dealership's used vehicle inventory available on their website. With a powerful 2.5L 24-Valve DI V6 engine, this sedan offers high engine power and torque ratings along with a brilliant fuel efficiency of 30 mpg combined.

Please visit the carvillesautomart.com website to learn about the numerous offers and services available at the dealership. For more information on this pre-owned 2011 Lexus IS sedan, kindly visit the dealership sales team at Carville's Auto Mart, 2507 Highway 6 and 50, Grand Junction, CO 81505 or contact them by phone at 970-241-5370.

Media Contact

Darin Carville, Carville's Auto Mart, (970) 241-5370, dcarville@camgj.com

 

SOURCE Carville's Auto Mart

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.