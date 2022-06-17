Customers looking to buy a used hatchback should check out the inventory at Carville's Auto Mart.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The inventory at Carville's Auto Mart currently possesses over four models of used hatchbacks, including vehicles like the 2016 Hyundai Veloster, the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS, the 2016 Hyundai Accent SE, the 2015 Nissan Versa Note SV, and many more.
Available in the exterior color of Nightfall Gray Metallic, the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LS is powered by an Ecotec 1.8L VVT DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI engine with a front-wheel drivetrain and a fuel economy of 24 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. This model's previously noted odometer reading stands at 73,961 miles, and the vehicle is priced at a selling price of $12,995.
The 2015 Nissan Versa Note SV is powered by a 1.6L DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine with a front-wheel drivetrain and Magnetic Gray exterior color. The last odometer reading is 42,697 miles, and the vehicle possesses a fuel economy of 31 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway and is available at a selling price of $14,499.
Priced at a selling price of $15,499, the 2016 Hyundai Accent has a previously noted odometer reading of 68,447 miles and is powered by a 1.6L DOHC 16-valve I-4 GDI engine with a front-wheel drivetrain and Boston Red Metallic exterior color. The vehicle has a fuel economy of 26 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway.
Similarly, the 2016 Hyundai Veloster is priced at a selling price of $18,499 with an Ultra Black exterior color and last odometer reading of 45,367 miles.
Prospective buyers wanting to know more about these hatchbacks can find more details on the dealership's website at http://www.carvillesautomart.com.
They can also visit the dealership located at 2507 Highway 6 and 50 in Grand Junction, Colorado 81505, or call 855-489-9432 for further assistance.
