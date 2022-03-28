BROOKFIELD, Wis., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hall Volkswagen, an automotive dealership in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is hosting a Military, Veterans and First Responders Program. As a part of this program, Volkswagen of America will pay a $500 bonus to the military, veterans and first responders. Qualified buyers can purchase/lease a new or unused MY15 to MY22 Volkswagen vehicle (excluding Golf R) by showing their proof of military service or first responder employment.

The offer is also valid for retirees who have served more than twenty years in the U.S. Military. First Responders who can take advantage of this offer include a Police Officer, Sheriff/Sheriff's Deputy, Correctional Officer, State Trooper, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedic and 911 Dispatcher/Operator.

Additionally, family household members of the U.S. Military service members, U.S. Military Veterans and Retirees can also take advantage of this offer by showing proof of residency (if applicable). Interested parties can contact Hall Volkswagen by dialing 262-923-8138. They can also visit the dealership at 19809 West Bluemound Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin, for further information.

Media Contact

Charlie Hall, Hall Volkswagen, 866-633-2901, chall@hallcars.com

 

SOURCE Hall Volkswagen

