OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The launch of the Quintessa Foundation is scheduled for December 20, 2021 to provide financial aid to selected victims of motor vehicle accidents who were not at fault, and were injured by underinsured or uninsured drivers. It is a not for profit foundation that provides funds to these individuals to alleviate financial burden endured for living expenses, medical bills, and lost wages.
Lauren Mingee, Founder & CEO at Quintessa, is a long-time veteran in the area of personal injury compensation. In her role, she has been exposed to thousands of victims suffering financially as a result of a vehicle accident, where the person at fault was under or uninsured.
"Quintessa speaks to over 10,000 people a month and we are unable to assist them with pursuing compensation due to a lack of insurance, even when they were not at fault," said Mingee "Quintessa was built to help people. We want to be able to give back to the community, and most often these particular people have nowhere else to turn for help." As the CEO and sole proprietor of Quintessa, Lauren Mingee has funded the foundation completely out of pocket.
The Quintessa Foundation, with the assistance of the board of directors and awards committee will select the most deserving candidates. The recipients will be presented with the award in a timely fashion to alleviate the financial burden resulting from the uninsured/underinsured accident.
Candidates for the Quintessa Foundation can inquire about eligibility at http://www.quintessamarketing.com.
