Customers looking to purchase a small SUV should check out the 2022 Hyundai Kona at Quirk Hyundai.
QUINCY, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, Quirk Hyundai added the 2022 Hyundai Kona to its inventory, priced at a starting MSRP of $21,300 with an optional AWD. The 2022 Hyundai Kona is available in SE, SEL, Limited, and N-Line trim levels.
Powered by a 2L MPI 4-cylinder engine, the 2022 Hyundai Kona offers 147 hp with a combined fuel economy of 32 mpg with a mileage of 30 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. The model also features an 8-inch color touchscreen display audio, wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®, rear occupant alert, pedestrian detection, Bluelink® Connected Car System, proximity key with push-button start, 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on higher trim levels, and forward-collision-avoidance assist.
Hyundai also offers five years of standard warranty, ten years of powertrain warranty, and five years of roadside assistance for the 2022 Hyundai Kona.
Interested customers are requested to visit the dealership's website at http://www.quirkhyundai.com for more information regarding the 2022 Hyundai Kona.
Quirk Hyundai is located at 111 McGrath Highway, Quincy, Massachusetts 02169. Contact the dealership at 617-249-5900 for further assistance.
