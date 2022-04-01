Customers looking to purchase a spacious and sophisticated SUV can now check out the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas at Quirk Volkswagen.

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 1, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, the Quirk Volkswagen inventory houses the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas model that is packed with power and oozes charisma with its advanced features and appearance. Priced at a starting MSRP of $33,900, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is designed for great destinations and possesses 96.8 cubic feet of cargo space. The vehicle offers two engine options wherein it is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine with 276 hp and 266 lb.-ft. of torque, or a 2L four-cylinder engine with 235 hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque.

Available in the trim levels: SE, SE with Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium R Line, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas trims are priced in the range starting from $33,900 to $51,070. The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas offers 4MOTION® all-wheel-drive and VW Digital Cockpit alongside various other features like front assist and blind-spot monitor, park distance control for the front and the rear, overhead view camera, hands-free easy-open liftgate, panoramic sunroof, R-Line bumpers and badging, travel assist and emergency assist, and 21-inch two-tone machined alloy wheels.

Customers interested in the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas can visit the dealership's website at http://www.quirkvw.com for more information regarding its various features. Schedule a test drive at the dealership for a closer look at the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas.

Call the dealership at 781-917-1540 or drive by 20 Granite Street, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184 for further assistance.

