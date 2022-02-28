MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arriving towards the end of February or early March, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI FWD has been priced at a sale price of $40,940. With an Oryx White Pearl exterior color and Titan Black interiors, the car is powered by a 2L Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded Inline-4 engine that produces 121 horsepower and provides an estimated EPA of 25/34 mpg with a seven-speed auto-shift manual with OD.

The dealership also offers a $500 rebate as a conditional offer titled 2022 Volkswagen Military, Veterans, and First Responders Bonus. Customers can choose to shop from home with the Express Checkout option and get a price for the vehicle by filling out the form.

Interested customers can drive by the dealership at 1100 S Willow Manchester, New Hampshire, or call (603) 626-7000 for assistance. Visit the dealership website at http://www.quirkvwnh.com for more information.

Media Contact

Sean Western, Quirk VW NH, 920-470-8934, swestern@quirkcars.com

 

SOURCE Quirk VW NH

