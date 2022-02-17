CINCINNATI, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rabbit Mobility, an innovative leader in shared commuting experiences out of Nigeria has partnered with LISNR for an industry leading contactless mobile boarding experience. The partnership will enable Rabbit Mobility to offer a seamless and secure onboarding experience allowing for quicker more automated stops.
Rabbit Mobility was looking to provide a strong alternative to the current transit options existing in Nigeria. The addition of LISNR technology to the ticketing boarding process will drastically improve efficiency reducing mobile boarding scan times by 34.5%.
"We at Rabbit Mobility are committed to providing the most comfortable, convenient and safe transportation solution in all of Nigeria. By partnering with LISNR we'll be avoiding driver disruption and giving our riders a safer, more enjoyable experience that current incumbent solutions cannot deliver." - Emenike Olome, CEO, Rabbit Mobility
"The team at Rabbit realized a deep rooted problem in Nigeria's mass transit infrastructure. Determined to be the most viable alternative to mass transit in Nigeria they understood the value of LISNR's unique, mobile proximity validation solution. By increasing operational efficiency while delivering proximity validation, we are able to significantly reduce friction between passenger and driver, allowing Rabbit to provide the most convenient and safe commuter experience." - Eric Allen, CEO, LISNR
In the past couple of years Lagos, Nigeria has surpassed Nairobi, Kenya as Africa's "tech hub" attracting more than $1B in venture capital. Nigeria has experienced explosive growth in both mobile & digital penetration, as the "last billion" of people come online, primarily via mobile. Nigeria, sporting a population of 200 million people that have been vastly underserved by antiquated mobile & payment methods, has only hit the tip of the iceberg in regards to their Fintech revolution.
About Rabbit Mobility
Rabbit is re-defining mass transportation within Nigerian cities by improving the way people move and send packages using medium capacity buses.The company has created a hybrid platform that allows commuters to schedule bus rides and package delivery while enjoying a comfortable and reliable service for daily commute. Utilizing technology we aggregate third-party-owned buses to provide bus services at different hours of the day to users with pre-scheduled rides.
About LISNR
LISNR's ultrasonic technology enables contactless proximity verification and authentication across commerce experiences for merchants, financial service providers, and mobility companies. Today, multiple Fortune 100 companies trust LISNR to power data transmission & authentication between devices. Founded in 2012, LISNR is located in Oakland, CA, and Cincinnati, OH. Major investors include Visa, Intel, Jump Capital, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Mercury Fund, R/GA, and Synchrony Financial. To learn more about the LISNR technology visit: http://LISNR.com or email info@lisnr.com.
