LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seasoned trial attorney Ray Naderi from Naderi Law Group has been included in 2022's Super Lawyer List. Super Lawyers is a rating platform of exceptional lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have accomplished a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition.
Ray Naderi is the owner and founder of Naderi Law Group, a Los Angeles law firm that concentrates on personal injury and lemon law. Ray represents individuals in personal injury, product liability litigation, and automotive-related cases. He offers astute representation to clients throughout California.
The lemon law practice of Naderi Law Group involves helping clients who have leased or purchased a defective vehicle. In terms of personal injury, Ray provides support, counsel, and advice to clients who have incurred economic and/or non-economic losses because of other parties' negligence. Such cases typically arise out of incidents involving premises liability and/or motor vehicle accidents.
"I am extremely grateful to be selected for Super Lawyers 2022. This is an honor for me and my firm. I will continue to bring professionalism and dedication to each case to provide my clients with the highest quality of representation," said Ray Naderi.
Ray has demonstrated trial success in products liability, personal injury, and automotive-related cases. He has a superior jury trial record from when he started practicing in 2009. Ray started his career clerking full-time at a civil litigation firm in Sacramento. Soon after passing the bar, he began trying cases in court at the age of 26. Since then, Ray has established himself as a steadfast client advocate.
Naderi Law Group is a Los Angeles lemon law firm serving clients throughout California. The firm specializes in personal injury and lemon law-related matters. Founder and attorney Ray Naderi is an experienced and professional trial lawyer with a successful record of accomplishment in bench trials and jury trials. Naderi Law Group is committed to providing clients with remarkable and responsive representation.
