LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corona's Renewable Energy Partners (REP Solar) has chosen SemaConnect for new electric vehicle charging stations at an ADJ Group facility in Commerce. Installed under a solar canopy, the four new Series 6 charging stations will support ADJ's sustainability goals and REP Solar's portfolio of electrical services.
SemaConnect designs and manufactures smart electric vehicle charging stations for leading commercial, residential, and fleet properties. The Series 6 charging stations installed at ADJ are Level 2 charging stations that are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America including Rivian, Ford, and Tesla. With the SemaConnect Network, station owners can control access, set pricing, and view usage and sustainability reports. ADJ employees can use the SemaConnect mobile app to manage payments, get directions, start charging, and join the private ADJ driver group.
"Investing in renewable energy was a logical next step for the future of our company," said Toby Velazquez, president of the ADJ Group. "Adding electric vehicle charging stations were important to us so that our employees and customers could get a feeling of satisfaction when they plug-in and charge their vehicles while they were here. Three of our employees are already using the easy-to-use SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations."
"Clean energy is the new focus for commercial facilities in California," said Mark Pastrone, chief operating officer at SemaConnect. "We're honored to support REP Solar's newest project at ADJ Group with our ENERGYSTAR and CTEP-certified charging stations. California businesses need charging stations that are easy to use and will support current and future EV drivers. REP Solar is helping more drivers charge, and we look forward to supporting their next installation."
Renewable Energy Partners (REP)
REP Solar is a full-service developer, integrator and O&M provider dedicated to renewable energy. REP Solar is focused on the development, integration, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and monitoring of clean energy projects. They have the expertise to assist clients with turn-key solutions for various technologies including our focus: solar photovoltaic and energy efficiency retrofits. REP Solar is committed to renewable energy and believes it is paramount to our country's future economy and environment. To learn more, please go to http://www.renewepi.com.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://semaconnect.com.
