2023 Honda HR-V has Undergone a Complete Makeover to Accommodate State-of-the-art Features
BAY SHORE, N.Y., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers looking for a new-age compact SUV with excellent driving characteristics, a comfortable cabin setting, and an excellent convenience quotient should consider purchasing the new 2023 Honda HR-V. The latest rendition of the Honda HR-V is wider and bigger than its predecessor, offering more interior space. Also, the independent rear suspension in the vehicle improves handling and driving experience. Interested customers can visit the Atlantic Honda dealership in Bay Shore, New York and check out the new 2023 Honda HR-V.
The 2023 Honda HR-V starts at $23,650 and is available in three trim levels – LX, Sport, and EX-L. All trims in the range pack a 16-Valve DOHC VTEC® (intake) engine with Dual Variable Timing Control (VTC) that displaces 1996 cc to generate 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet torque. A Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with "Sport" Mode sends engine power to the axles of the vehicle. On the fuel economy front, the 2WD variants of the 2023 Honda HR-V get 26/32/28 MPG city/highway/combined respectively, and the AWD variants fetch 25/30/27 MPG city/highway/combined respectively.
Interested buyers can visit the Atlantic Honda dealership located at 1375 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, New York 11706 to test drive the new 2023 Honda HR-V. Buyers can also visit the dealership's website – https://www.atlantichonda.com or call 631-892-7266 to find out more about ongoing offers on Honda vehicles.
