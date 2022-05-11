Parts and service financing application is available at Hyundai of Moreno Valley in Moreno Valley, CA.
MORENO VALLEY, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents near Moreno Valley, CA, can apply for the parts and service financing application available at the Hyundai of Moreno Valley dealership. Flexible payment plans are available along with the finance application. Customers can use the parts and service finance today and pay it back over a period of time. The finance application is a fast and simple process and can be completed in 60 seconds. Interested customers near Moreno Valley, CA, are encouraged to browse the dealership's website for more information.
The parts and service finance application require no application fees nor pre-payment penalty fees. Residents can check the options online or in person. Checking options does not affect the credit score of the applicant. Credit score will be affected by completing a transaction. Installment loan program qualifications include conditions like:
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 9.99% - 35.99%
Amount financed ranges from $50 - $3,000
Multiple payment term options.
Down Payment required
At least 18 years of age
Requires a valid email address; a state-issued ID or driver's license; bank-issued debit card for a down payment and debit card or bank account for recurring payments
Customers can ask a service advisor at Hyundai of Moreno Valley for financing details. Financing is made by Transportation Alliance Bank, TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. All interested parties are encouraged to visit the official website of Hyundai of Moreno Valley or drop by in person at 27500, Eucalyptus Ave. Moreno Valley, California, 92555. Customers can also reach out to their customer care team on 951-900-4248 for any further information.
Media Contact
Rosetta Brown, Hyundai of Moreno Valley, 951-900-4248, rosettab@hyundaiofmy.com
SOURCE Hyundai of Moreno Valley