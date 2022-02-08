FAIRMONT, W.VA., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota returns to the battlefield in 2022 with a bang, wresting other brands' clutch over multiple segments. Numerous anticipated upgrades and carried-over amenities are offered on every trim level of the 2022 Toyota RAV4, now available for sale at Dan Cava Toyota World in Fairmont, West Virginia. Included in the brand-new RAV4 is Toyota's most diverse technological suite, elevating the driving experience across all terrains. Scores of mechanical tweaks and popular add-ons make it an SUV worth looking forward to this year. Robust systems akin to the wild details of a prowling beast establish the prowess of the RAV4.
Redefined luxury features offered on the 2022 model include heated seats, faux-leather upholstery, and a chic stereo system. Higher efficiency seekers might want to wait for the RAV4 Hybrid. Regardless of this disparity in ratings on the RAV4 and Hybrid, Toyota achieves superior standards with its handsomely designed headlamps and LED foglamps. Starting at $26,525, the RAV4 tops the list of most affordable 2022 SUVs. Housed beneath the hood is a 203 horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering the best through its pairing with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Depending on the variant, a choice between front-wheel drive and multiple all-wheel-drive systems is also available.
The base model offers everything essential for a standard luxurious drive, including interior features such as cloth seats, a premium steering wheel design, and convenient climate control. Toyota paints more strokes of opulence and weaves tighter stitches of comfort into the cabins of the higher trim levels. Safety takes a bold stride in the direction of idealism by combining enhanced features with the driver-assistance technologies of the previous models.
Interested customers from Fairmont, West Virginia, can now get behind the wheel of a customized RAV4 for a test drive at Dan Cava Toyota World. Buyers who want a tour of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 can contact the dealership at 304-366-2720 or drop by 2510 White Hall Blvd, Fairmont, West Virginia 26554.
