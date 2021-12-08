SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Rhombus Energy Solutions is announcing the inclusion of its market-leading 60kW and 125kW DC fast chargers and third-generation remote dispenser to the Alameda County Incentive Project (ACIP) Eligible Equipment List. The addition includes both the V2G versions (RES-DCVC60-480-V2G and RES-DCVC125-480-V2G) and the unidirectional versions (RES-DCVC60-480 and RES-DCVC125-480) of the DC fast charger Power Control Systems (PCSs), as well as the RES-D3-CS20 remote dispenser. The Alameda County, California program provides up to a $60K rebate per active connector (covering up to 75% of the total project cost) for the first six PCSs for the 60kW charger, and up to an $80K rebate per active connector (covering up to 75% of the total project cost) for the first six PCSs for the 125kW charger. The addition to the ACIP Eligible Equipment List also applies to the Nuvve version of the RES-DCVC-60-480-V2G and RES-DCVC-125-480-V2G PCSs and the RES-DC-CS20 dispenser.
"The continued addition of Rhombus unidirectional and bidirectional DC fast chargers to rebate programs in California and elsewhere is a testimony to the suitability of Rhombus chargers for electric vehicle fleets," said Rick Sander, CEO of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "Our made-in-the-USA chargers and dispensers provide these fleets with unmatched reliability, and the inclusion of our bidirectional vehicle-to-grid capable chargers represents yet another way for operators to reduce their total cost of ownership while electrifying their fleets."
Rhombus Energy Solutions DC fast chargers are designed and manufactured in the USA and are UL 1741-SA certified, enabling their use for V2G deployments. They are designed to interoperate with Nuvve's proprietary V2G aggregation platform. These capabilities provide a means for EV fleet operators to utilize their vehicles as a source of energy storage, allowing power to be put back onto the grid during peak demand hours, or to be used to power buildings in a "behind the meter" approach. Upon interconnection with the electric utility, the combination of Nuvve's V2G aggregation platform and the market-leading reliability of Rhombus's high-power fast DC chargers provides fleet operators with tools to significantly reduce energy costs by enabling them to put power back on the grid during high rate peak hours, and then recharging during off-peak, lower rate times. The combination will allow fleet operators of electric vehicles such as school buses, public transit buses, and municipal vehicles to provide emergency power during power outages.
"As the administrator for the California Energy Commission's CALeVIP, the Center for Sustainable Energy welcomes Rhombus Energy Solutions to the Alameda County Incentive Project," said Fidel Leon-Green of the Center for Sustainable Energy. "The inclusion of both unidirectional and bidirectional versions of the Rhombus 60kW and 125kW DC fast chargers represents the state's dedication to reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from passenger and fleet vehicles. The transportation sector generates nearly 40% of California's greenhouse gas emissions, and the electrification of this sector is critical to achieving improved air quality and mitigating climate change."
About Rhombus Energy Solutions
Rhombus develops and manufactures next-generation bi-directional electric vehicle charging infrastructure, high-efficiency power conversion systems and energy management system (EMS) software for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable electric vehicle fleet charging, energy storage and microgrid applications. The high reliability of our solutions is the result of decades of experience developing high-power systems for a variety of applications and deployment scenarios, including UL-1741-SA system-to-grid solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.RhombusEnergy.com.
