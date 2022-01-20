SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Rhombus Energy Solutions is announcing the certification of its RES-D3-CS20 DC fast charger remote dispenser to the Underwriter Laboratories 1741-SA standard. This latest certification now provides medium and heavy duty (M/HD) EV fleet operators with a Rhombus remote dispenser that supports Rhombus' Sequential Power Switching (SPS) technology, allowing multiple RES-D3-CS20 remote EV charging dispensers to be connected to a single Rhombus power control system (PCS). This technology significantly reduces total electric vehicle support equipment (EVSE) costs for fleet EV deployments, while simultaneously supporting vehicle to everything (V2X) connectivity.
UL 1741-SA is UL's Standard for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for use with Distributed Energy Resources (DER). This standard defines the design and testing requirements to certify bi-directional, grid tied, "smart" inverters and electric vehicle (EV) chargers. Utilities in the United States and worldwide are increasingly interested in opportunities to cost effectively add energy storage to support increasing levels of intermittent renewable energy sources. This certification builds on Rhombus' existing UL 1741-SA certification of the Rhombus 60kW and 125kW high-power chargers. When coupled with our SPS capabilities, this new certification provides customers with a wide variety of deployment options for medium and heavy-duty (M/HD) electric vehicle charging.
"With the certification of the Rhombus RES-D3-CS20 remote dispenser, fleet EV operators now have multiple deployment choices for their medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles," said Rick Sander, CEO of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "Our new remote dispenser is also compatible with current and future Rhombus DC fast chargers, enabling existing customers to deploy multi-dispenser per charger architectures as their EV fleets expands. We believe that the D3 switching dispenser will significantly reducing EVSE cost per port as well as overall installation costs."
There are a variety of different options for sharing a PCS across multiple dispensers, each with its own advantages and tradeoffs. The Rhombus D3 switching dispenser's state-of-the-art design differs significantly from competitive products by serially connecting the dispensers to the charger. The D3 design allows up to five dispensers to be connected serially to a single charger using one DC power line, which lowers EVSE installation costs by reducing the number of trenches required by up to 80%.
"The UL 1741-SA certification of the RES-D3-CS20 remote dispenser expands the use cases for our market-leading bi-directional EV chargers," said Joseph Gottlieb, CTO of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "The Sequential Power Switching capabilities of our latest remote dispenser reduces CapEx and OpEx for EV deployments, while simplifying the expansion of existing charger deployments that utilize DC fast chargers from Rhombus and our go-to-market partners."
About Rhombus Energy Solutions
Rhombus develops and manufactures next-generation bi-directional electric vehicle charging infrastructure, high-efficiency power conversion systems and energy management system (EMS) software for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable electric vehicle fleet charging, energy storage and microgrid applications. The high reliability of our solutions is the result of decades of experience developing high-power systems for a variety of applications and deployment scenarios, including UL-1741-SA system-to-grid solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.RhombusEnergy.com.
