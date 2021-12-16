BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RMS Omega Technologies, a leading tracking, and automated solutions provider, announced today the successful mobile device deployment for commercial tire provider, McCarthy Tire. RMS Omega recently guided McCarthy Tire Service through the execution of a strategic technology enhancement featuring devices from Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, which resulted in drastically reduced operating costs and higher productivity levels.
McCarthy Tire Service is a family-owned and operated commercial tire company that required a cost-effective solution to improve employee productivity and efficiency, heighten the customer experience and address the expanding technical needs of the company. McCarthy Tire has served the transportation industry for more than 90 years with a mission to provide customers with commercial, industrial, off-the-road (OTR), intermodal and passenger vehicle tire solutions.
The relationship between RMS Omega Technologies and McCarthy Tire originated with RMS employee and tire industry expert, Ed Sedenka. The rapport and trust built between Ed and McCarthy Tire's team has sustained the business relationship for over 20 years. McCarthy Tire has invested in RMS Omega's technology solutions, including Bluetooth tire probes, printers, handheld scanners, device accessories, mobile device management software, and more. RMS also configures and services all devices and accessories for McCarthy Tire through RMS Omega's Professional Services plan. The dynamic between RMS and McCarthy Tire has cultivated a high level of trust over the years, granting RMS the autonomy to serve as an "IT concierge" of sorts. For example, RMS Omega acts as a liaison for McCarthy Tire and their third-party networking IT vendor. When certain network issues or a device problem arises, RMS Omega and the external vendor work together directly on McCarthy Tire's behalf, allowing the tire dealer to continue focusing their efforts on important day-to-day operations.
McCarthy Tire's primary focuses in 2021 included the preparation for a large-scale software implementation to multiple retreading plants, replacing all of the company's rugged handheld scanners and ensuring that all mobile devices are upgraded to be compatible with the latest operating systems. After some preliminary research for a cost-effective solution, the McCarthy Tire team engaged with their RMS Omega Account Manager and industry expert, Ed Sedenka. Ed consulted with the team on their end goal, providing strategic insight and guidance on the best path for optimal modernization. As a result, Ed recommended Janam's rugged mobile computers as an ideal option for McCarthy Tire's specific challenges.
"I looked into 3 other vendors to compare pricing and quality, but nobody could touch what RMS was able to offer." – Chad Flaherty, Business Analyst at McCarthy Tire Service
After deploying hundreds of Janam devices as part of the new software rollout, McCarthy Tire realized a 20% savings in operating costs. Janam's devices were a lot easier to work with, especially with a newly deployed wireless system. In addition, teammates documented a noticeable decrease in device set-up time, thereby increasing efficiency and resulting in significant labor savings for the organization as well.
For McCarthy Tire, RMS Omega and Janam Technologies, this hardware and software modernization effort presented an important opportunity for improved long-term teammate and customer experience.
"We're really happy with our new Janam devices. They're higher quality with more functionality." – Keith Budurka, Director of IT at McCarthy Tire Service
---
About McCarthy Tire Service
McCarthy Tire Service is a family-owned and operated commercial tire company that has served the transportation industry for more than 95 years. Joseph J. McCarthy founded the company in 1926 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the site of its national headquarters. McCarthy Tire now has more than 60 service locations and ten Bandag retread manufacturing plants in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It serves customers with commercial, industrial, off-the-road (OTR), intermodal, and passenger vehicles.
About RMS Omega Technologies
RMS Omega is a technology solutions integrator with extensive experience developing strategic tracking and automation tools for healthcare, manufacturing, the supply chain, and field service industries. We offer a vast portfolio of technology and professional services, including RFID, barcode, data collection, wireless infrastructure, enterprise mobility applications, voice automation, location technology, and more throughout the United States and Canada. From the initial consultation to post-implementation optimization, we have the necessary resources and expertise to design, deploy, manage, and provide ongoing service for all of our customers. With RMS Omega, organizations become empowered with the oversight and peace of mind that their data, inventory, assets, and people are always at the right place at the right time.
About Janam Technologies
Janam Technologies LLC is a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Janam combines deep industry knowledge with advanced technologies to deliver products with the right features and the right price. Purpose-built for extended use in demanding environments, Janam mobile computers are enabling companies worldwide to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the bottom line. It's technology at work.®
Media Contact
Kate Sparks, RMS Omega Technologies, +1 4435452096, marketing@rmsomega.com
SOURCE RMS Omega Technologies