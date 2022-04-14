College graduates in Columbia, Tennessee, can get a rebate of $500 on the purchase of a new Toyota vehicle.
COLUMBIA, Tenn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roberts Toyota in Columbia, Tennessee, has started a college graduate program for students who have passed college in the last two years or will be graduating in the next six months.
The applicants are eligible to receive a $500 rebate on the purchase of all new Toyota vehicles after they have been financed or leased through a Toyota dealer or Toyota Finance Services. Furthermore, the prospective buyers must show proof of their graduation and current employment. However, it is to be noted that the rebate is valid on contracts executed between Apr. 5, 2022, to May. 2, 2022.
Customers are free to choose any vehicle from the dealership's inventory of new vehicles. Moreover, if the applicants have a bad credit situation, the dealership will work with various banks and lending organizations to tailor a finance package that is suitable for them.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.robertstoyota.com/ or call 931-388-2006 for more information about the college graduate program. Prospective buyers can also visit the dealership at 1027 Nashville Highway, Columbia, TN.
