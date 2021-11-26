COLUMBIA, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers looking for an affordable and powerful truck will be delighted with the arrival of the 2022 Toyota Tacoma at Roberts Toyota. The best-in-class mid-size pickup truck Tacoma has been running for sixteen years now. The 2022 Trail Edition adds certain important modifications that make it the perfect travel partner for Tacoma owners who want to get outside and discover.
Space and energy are two ways to increase truck bed adaptability. Gear may be stored securely in the bed whether in transportation or when the vehicle is not in use. The driver's side storage features insulation and hence can function as a cooler. A 120V power outlet is also included in the Trail edition's bed, providing additional power alternatives for whatever requirements the driver may have.
The drivers will also have access to some cutting-edge technology. An 8-inch touchscreen display, six speakers, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and front and rear USB ports are among the features.
The 2022 Toyota Tacoma comes standard with a number of driver-assist features. Star Safety System, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS), a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Road Sign Assist, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist are among the features available.
Interested residents of the area who wish to learn more about the 2022 Toyota Tacoma, now available at Roberts Toyota, can do so by visiting http://www.robertstoyota.com. Customers who have more questions can speak to someone from the dealership by calling on (931) 388-3006. Finally, those who would like to have a personal experience can drive down to 1027 Nashville Highway, Columbia, Tennessee from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. through Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Media Contact
Paul Caruana, Roberts Toyota, 615-566-2228, paul.caruana@robertstoyota.com
SOURCE Roberts Toyota