BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal South Mazda is pleased to welcome the arrival of the new 2022 Mazda models to their dealership. The brand has a long-standing reputation for its exteriors, interiors and performance. This includes fluid handling and a variety of standard features for each model. Currently, the dealership has stocked the 2022 Mazda3 Hatchback, 2022 Mazda CX-30 and 2022 Mazda CX-5. These models offer an excellent driving experience, stylish design and remarkable safety features. Bloomington customers are requested to visit the dealership's website for more information on the latest inventory.
These models are perfect for drivers looking for a stylish car with excellent fuel efficiency and an intuitive infotainment system. The CX-30 has earned a perfect five-star rating from Euro NCAP and is equipped with many of the latest safety features to protect passengers against collisions and other accidents. The Mazda3 Hatchback also has a five-star rating and comes with Frontal Collision Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. With radar sensors, the Mazda CX-5 can detect objects in front of the car and assist drivers in avoiding them.
The dealership offers the best selection of cars, along with superior service to every customer. Its team of experts is here to guide customers through all the steps of your new vehicle purchase, from researching the perfect Mazda to picking it up for delivery from our state-of-the-art showroom. Feel free to visit the dealership at 3225 South Walnut St, Bloomington, IN or contact 833-204-1657 to take a look at these 2022 Mazda models.
Media Contact
Michael Adams, Royal South Mazda, 812-331-1100, madams@royalsouth.com
SOURCE Royal South Mazda