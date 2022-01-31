BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Toyota Tundra will be welcomed by Bloomington, IN drivers looking for a reliable daily driver. The new Toyota Tundra, which has been on the market for decades, comes with a long list of essential safety features, brand equity, and dependability.
The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is born from a lineage of trucks and SUVs anchored in excellence, endurance, and trustworthiness. Its forebears surpassed many milestones on multiple occasions, thanks to a group of specialists who went far beyond the norms in designing the vehicle.
There will be two different powerplant options available for the Toyota Tundra. On its own, a new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine generates up to 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The result is an integrated performance output of 437 horsepower and a monstrous 583 pound-feet of torque when paired with the i-FORCE MAX bell-housing motor system. Both variants will come with a new 10-speed automatic transmission. It has a maximum payload capacity of 1,940 pounds and a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds.
Residents in the region interested in learning more about the 2022 Toyota Models Finance and incentives, which is currently available at Royal South Toyota, can go to https://www.royalsouthtoyota.com/. Customers with additional questions can contact the dealership by calling (833) 900-2609. Those who want to see the vehicles in person can visit 3115 South Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47401, Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 7 P.M., and Saturday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.
