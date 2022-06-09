GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged, USA design meets off road adventure! RTTx Extreme Series vehicle rooftop tents by Terrapod Adventure Systems are here! Terrapod's expedition-grade RTTx vehicle tents are lightweight, all-weather, shelters built in the USA, for the virtually any vehicle the discerning adventure camping enthusiast drives.

Featuring an easy-to-deploy, low-profile design, RTTx Extreme Series tents are offered in two sizes: The RTTx XL 3-person tent, and the exclusive, RTTx SOLO 1-person adventure tent. Each are manufactured with Terrapod's proprietary aluminum extrusion and composite panel-based system.

Terrapod RTTx roof top tents are available in a choice of three fabric colors and five rainfly color options to give customers a personalized touch.

Visit www.terrapod.com to learn more.

RTTx Specs:
  • XL Dimensions Closed: approx. 94" x 54" x 6.5" (w/ lid rack)
  • XL Dimensions Open: 94" x 54" x 54"
  • XL Sleeping area: 86.75" x 52.75"
  • XL Weight: 119 lbs / 130lbs (without / with lid rack)
  • SOLO Dimensions Closed: approx. 94" x 31" x 6.5" (w/ lid rack)
  • SOLO Dimensions Open: 94" x 31" x 54"
  • SOLO Sleeping area: 86.75" x 30"
  • SOLO Weight: 87 lbs (tent w/Lid rack)
  • Main fabric: 7 oz, 600D UV & puncture resistant polyester w/ waterproof PU coating
  • Rainfly – 3.9 oz. 300D polyester ripstop w/ waterproof PU coating
  • Side & bottom T-Slot style tracks for mounting accessories
  • Universal vehicle mounting
  • Telescopic ladder included
About Terrapod

Terrapod Adventure Systems' is a proud USA manufacturer located in Gainesville, GA. Terrapod believes in designing and manufacturing modern, lightweight, USA made camping equipment that is built to last.

Press inquiries to:

Chad Austin

404-772-4307

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rttx-extreme-series-vehicle-tents-from-terrapod-adventure-systems-301564762.html

SOURCE Terrapod Adventure Systems, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.