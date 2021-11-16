IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RunBuggy, the largest open car transportation marketplace, announced today the appointment of Jim Lentz to the company's board of directors.
Mr. Lentz is the former CEO of Toyota Motor North America, having served in the role since 2013. Lentz's career with Toyota began in 1982. During his 38-year tenure he oversaw all business for Toyota's North American region where he led and contributed to several key milestones in Toyota's history, including the launch of the Scion brand, as well as gaining recognition of the Toyota and Lexus brands as leaders in customer experience.
He was named "Marketer of the Year" by Advertising Age in 2006, an Automotive News "All Star" in 2007, honored as "Industry Leader of the Year" in 2014 by the Automotive Hall of Fame, and an All Star by Automotive News in 2017.
Lentz's vision of uniting all of Toyota's affiliates across the U.S. culminated in moving the company's North America headquarters to Plano, Texas in 2017.
The appointment of Mr. Lentz to RunBuggy's Board of Directors marks the company's first major addition to its board since the company's founding. Mr. Lentz will join RunBuggy at a key juncture in the company's development, having grown dramatically in the last 24 months by partnering with thousands of transportation companies and integrating its technology with some of the largest automotive companies.
RunBuggy is excited to welcome Mr. Lentz to its board of directors. He brings decades of leadership in key areas including Manufacturing, Research and Development, Sales, Marketing, and Product Support, that are vital to the company's future operations and strategy. Lentz's global expertise and strategic thinking will be a great addition to RunBuggy's board and strengthens the company's focus on growing its market and enhancing its technology to better serve its customers and team members.
