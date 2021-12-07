ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RunBuggy, the largest open car transportation marketplace, today announced an integration with CDK Roadster, the digital sales platform from leading automotive retail technology company CDK Global . The seamless connectivity between the two solutions now enables dealerships nationwide to offer consumers an end-to-end car buying experience online, including home delivery.
"RunBuggy and Roadster make a great partnership," says Brendan Harrington, General Manager at Capistrano Valley Toyota. "They solve two problems impacting all dealers: first, how to provide a modern on-line sales solution; and two, how to transport vehicles to customers in a transparent and efficient manner. Our customers expect Amazon-like clarity on what they are buying and when it will arrive, and both companies provide that solution. As a dealer, I used to struggle with how to ship vehicles beyond the range of our local delivery team, how to send vehicles to auction, how to communicate accurate delivery dates to customers, and how to properly estimate the expense to add to accounting. RunBuggy solves all these problems. We are huge fans, and see it becoming an integral part of our business, just as Roadster helps enhance our on-line sales channel."
RunBuggy's technology provides dealerships with access to a nationwide network of verified car transporters, which allows them to offer home delivery anywhere in the continental United States. When this technology is integrated with Roadster's Express Storefront solution, car buyers will be able to research, buy and schedule delivery of their vehicle all in a single, online transaction from any participating dealership.
"Being able to schedule home delivery of a vehicle the buyer is interested in, regardless of where they live, closes the loop on the car buying experience," said Jason Kong, Vice President for RunBuggy. "By integrating RunBuggy with Roadster, dealerships can now build a relationship with guests across the country."
The RunBuggy and Roadster integration addresses the "last mile" challenge, which involves getting the customer's car delivered after they've researched and purchased the vehicle online. Car buyers expect to be able to find, research, compare, pay for, and schedule home delivery – just like every other ecommerce experience.
"A true end-to-end digital sales experience — which puts the consumer first at every touchpoint, so it feels frictionless, even effortless — requires thoughtful innovation," said Andy Moss, Roadster Founder & SVP Modern Retail at CDK. "Through the integration of these two solutions, dealers can offer the critical element of home delivery with the sale of new and used cars, which can dramatically improve the simplicity, convenience and satisfaction of their customers' online buying experiences."
How it works:
· A car buyer visits the dealership's Express Store and finds a car they're interested in
· The buyer configures their payment options (i.e. lease, finance, cash), gets an offer for their trade-in and adds any service or protection plans. All of this is powered by Roadster's digital sales platform.
· As a final step, the buyer selects whether they want to pick up the car from their local dealer or have it delivered to their home. The dealer can determine whether to offer home delivery for free or for a fee. All of this is powered by RunBuggy.
· If the buyer selects home delivery, an order is created in the RunBuggy marketplace once the deal is finalized. A transporter claims the order, picks the car up from the dealership and delivers it to the buyer. The buyer can track their delivery, just like they can track a package, and get an ETA from the transporter on when their car will be delivered.
· The buyer receives their car without ever having to leave their home.
