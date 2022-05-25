120th Anniversary Cadillac CT5 V-Blackwing Auctioned by Barret-Jackson for $250,000; SAE Foundation Annual Celebration Honoring Mark Reuss Raises More Than $400,000
WARRENDALE, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International is excited to announce that the SAE Foundation recently received more than $650,000 in donations to support A World In Motion® (AWIM®) Science, Technology, Engineering (STEM) education programs.
General Motors donated the first 120th Anniversary Cadillac CT5 V-Blackwing to be auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction in April. The winning bid of $250,000 was made by SAE Foundation trustee, and General Motors, vice president of global electrification, controls, software & electronics, Dan Nicholson. Full proceeds of the auctioned vehicle will benefit the SAE Foundation and the formation of a new AWIM program focused on electrification.
Mark Reuss, president, General Motors, announced the auction results during the annual SAE Foundation Celebration held at the GM Heritage Center where he was presented with the prestigious Industry Leadership Award for his work leading advancements in global automotive product development and engineering, as well as philanthropic commitments to revitalizing the Detroit metro area.
Now in its 24th year, the sold-out event raised more than $400,000 to support SAE's PreK through university STEM education programs and recognized industry leaders whose accomplishments, commitment and generosity inspire the next generation of innovators.
Award winners included Bosch and the Bosch Community Fund which received the AVL-sponsored Gordon Millar Ward for their strong commitment to STEM education and early support in the development of the AWIM program and sponsorship of the SAE Foundation Annual Celebration.
Leslie Heinzen, engineering business leader for global electronic components and subsystems at General Motors, and Kanwar Singh, technology manager, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, were also recognized with the SAE Foundation DENSO Young Industry Leadership Award for achieving significant accomplishments in the mobility industry and for their potential for leadership growth.
Additionally, a local winner of the Chowdhury STEM Innovation Contest from Grand Blanc, Mich., attended the celebration. The 7th grader had the opportunity meet with and share his first-place winning idea "TrafficSmart" with industry leaders. The goal of "TrafficSmart" is to reduce time spent at intersections, and the congestion that comes with it, by utilizing multiple technologies with precision.
About SAE Foundation
The mission of the SAE Foundation is to increase student achievement and participation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to build a STEM-fluent workforce. Funds raised by the SAE Foundation support SAE International's award-winning A World In Motion® (AWIM) program, Collegiate Design Series™ (CDS), awards and scholarships. SAE's STEM education programs enable students to develop the 21st century skills needed to succeed in real-world work environments and connect classroom learning with real-life application. SAE's STEM programs have reached more than 6 million students worldwide and engaged more than 30,000 STEM industry professionals as volunteers. SAE International is a global organization engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. Get involved today http://www.saefoundation.org.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Media Contact:
Jeff Laskowski
SAE International
248.925.4770
Media Contact
Jeff Laskowski, SAE International, 248.925.4770, pr@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International