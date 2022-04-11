Dr. Alan Nye Earns the SAE International Medal of Honor and the 2021 Genesis GV80 and 2021 BMW 4 Series Recognized with J.D. Power Automotive Engineering Awards
WARRENDALE, Pa. , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announces winners of the 2022 SAE International Awards at a ceremony held April 5, 2022, during SAE's WCX™ World Congress Experience in Detroit, Mich. The SAE International Awards, with presenting sponsor J.D. Power, honored innovators, leaders, industry trendsetters, educators and students who have demonstrated excellence and have significant achievements in virtually every aspect of the mobility industry including innovation, technology advancement and education.
Dr. Alan Nye, Professor and Associate Department Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Rochester Institute of Technology received the prestigious 2022 SAE International Medal of Honor. The SAE Medal of Honor recognizes an individual's contributions to the overall mission of the organization. Dr. Nye has been a steadfast supporter and dedicated member of SAE International for more than 40 years, with a passion for growing and strengthening the educational mission of the organization, particularly with the SAE Collegiate Design Series™(CDS).
Additional honors presented at the ceremony include the J.D. Power Excellence in Engineering Awards awarded to:
- The 2021 Genesis GV80 won the J.D. Power Engineering Award for Highest-Rated All-New Vehicle, which is presented to the engineering team responsible for the highest-rated new entry into the market for the 2021 Model Year.
- The 2021 BMW 4 Series won the J.D. Power Engineering Award for Highest-Rated Vehicle Redesign. This award is presented to the engineering team responsible for the highest-rated vehicle redesign for the 2021 Model Year.
"These awards are based on feedback directly from customers who bought vehicles in their first year after redesign or first year ever," said Doug Betts, president of the global automotive division at J.D. Power. "The ability to launch a new vehicle without going backwards in quality is both important to continuous improvement for a brand and more critically, to satisfying loyal customers who are most likely buying into that first year of a new launch."
Also spotlighted at the ceremony were leaders of industry and academia, as well as student leaders, innovators and humanitarians who have made an indelible mark within their respective fields, institutions, communities and even globally in some instances. In all, nearly 90 individuals were recognized during the 2022 awards ceremony. Information on these remarkable award recipients can be found here: https://www.sae.org/binaries/content/assets/cm/content/participate/awards/22_sae-awards-program.pdf.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Contact:
Jeff Laskowski
SAE International
248.925.4770
Media Contact
Jeff Laskowski, SAE International, 248.925.4770, pr@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International