NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lehigh and southwestern Northampton Counties through 315 PM EDT... At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Claussville, or 9 miles west of Allentown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Steuben, Coffeetown, Ancient Oaks, Lehigh University, Claussville, Beersville, Schnecksville, Old Orchard, Catasauqua, Fountain Hill, Coplay and Macungie. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 53 and 64. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 46 and 74. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH