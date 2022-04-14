LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SAE International honored Subir Chowdhury with its prestigious SAE Arnold W. Siegel Humanitarian Award for his pioneering work in the field of Quality Engineering and Management, and outstanding works to promote STEM among the nation's youths and global philanthropic works within educational institutions. Through his work on process improvement with Six Sigma and Design for Six Sigma, and his contributions on the promotion of excellence, Chowdhury has improved the quality of life on a global scale. SAE President Dr. Sri Srinath handed over the award on 5th April 2022 evening at the Garden Theater, Detroit, Michigan.
The SAE Siegel Humanitarian award honors individuals, teams, organizations or entities, both domestic and internationally, whose mobility industry contributions - research or practical application - have created positive, lasting social benefit for humanity. These contributions must have made a significant, positive, multi-generational impact on the world such as, but not limited to mobility safety, the environment, or technologies which have had an extended impact beyond the initial invention. Past recipients include American inventor Dean Kamen, and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Subir Chowdhury is chairman and CEO of ASI Consulting Group, a global leader on strategic initiatives like operational excellence, quality management and engineering consulting, and training. He has been helping his clients in many industries to transform their organizations by embracing quality and develop processes that increased profitability by saving billions of dollars and increase market share. Chowdhury is one of the most influential management thinkers in the World by Thinkers 50 UK. His alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur established the Subir Chowdhury School of Quality and Reliability, the first of its kind in the world to promote the education and research on quality. The University of California at Berkeley established Subir and Malini Chowdhury Center for Bangladesh Studies that champions the study of Bangladesh's cultures, people and history, the first of its kind in the United States. He is the author of fifteen books, including several international bestsellers such as The Power of Six Sigma, The Ice Cream Maker, and The Difference. He is Honorary Member or Fellow of 10 global prestigious professional societies including SAE and received many awards including 'Outstanding American by Choice Award' by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Society of Manufacturing Engineers' Gold Medal, Mensforth Manufacturing Gold Medal by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), UK.
Chowdhury's breadth of work and impact on the education of today's youth makes him the ideal recipient of the SAE Arnold W. Siegel Humanitarian Award. SAE International's A World In Motion® (AWIM®) introduced the 2022 Chowdhury STEM Innovation Contest nationally for elementary and middle school students that are asked to choose a real-world issue to research, imagine and design their own STEM solution, then create a digital presentation to share their ideas in a fun, engaging way. This contest was possible by a generous grant from the Subir and Malini Chowdhury Foundation with partnership with the SAE Foundation.
Lori Gatmaitan, Executive Director, SAE Foundation stated, "Chowdhury's accomplishments are inspiring. Chowdhury's work to benefit humanity is at the heart of our organization's mission and we are proud to recognize him for his hard work and dedication."
Chowdhury said, "The SAE Arnold W. Siegel Humanitarian Award has been a major highlight of my career. It has brought me a great deal of personal satisfaction knowing that my work on quality and innovation has a human dimension to it, which has impacted the life of young children to high school and college students to professionals. Motivating next generation to STEM disciplines to address the problems of current affairs give me enormous joy. I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from SAE."
About ASI
ASI Consulting Group, LLC is a global leader on strategic initiatives, quality management and engineering consulting, and training.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity.
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12912954
Press release distributed by PRLog
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sae-international-honored-asi-chairman--ceo-subir-chowdhury-with-sae-arnold-w-siegel-humanitarian-award-301526098.html
SOURCE ASI